ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 23.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

