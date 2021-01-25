Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

