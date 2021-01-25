CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CommScope by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 382,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $12,612,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.