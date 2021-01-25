V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. V.F. posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.00. 10,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.