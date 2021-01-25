Northeast Bank (NBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 million.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.