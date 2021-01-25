Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. 3,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

