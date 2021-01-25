Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $11.34 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,736 shares of company stock worth $10,488,451 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.