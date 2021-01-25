Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

