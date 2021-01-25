Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 24,800 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 3,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

