Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

