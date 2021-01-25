Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.49. 61,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

