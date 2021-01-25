Somerset Trust Co Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

