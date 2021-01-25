Somerset Trust Co Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.11. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average is $336.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

