Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. 4,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,079. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

