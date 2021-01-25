Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 497.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,500 shares during the quarter. Colfax accounts for about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Colfax by 15.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,343. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $41.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

