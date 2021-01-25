Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. Tesoro Enterprises shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 169,295,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Tesoro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSNP)

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, supplies and installs floor and wall covering materials to individual home owners (DIY), builders and contractors, and interior designers. It provides pre-finished wood, engineered wood, and laminates; wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs; linoleum and vinyl floor coverings, shades, blinds, shutters; and ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone products for internal and external use.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.