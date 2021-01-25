The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) Shares Gap Down to $208.98

The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $208.98, but opened at $194.62. The Boeing Company (BOE.L) shares last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 39 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

