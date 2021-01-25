ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $1.05. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 4,429 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

