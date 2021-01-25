PCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $8.58 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $159,573.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00737484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.90 or 0.04145798 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016756 BTC.

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,915,825 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

