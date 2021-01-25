Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 9,744 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

