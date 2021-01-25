PressOne (PRS) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $32,306.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

