ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 396.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $153,117.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 396.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00272674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00032881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,098,495 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

