HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.68. HP also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in HP by 285.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.