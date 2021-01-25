Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.34. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

