$788.83 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce sales of $788.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $812.00 million and the lowest is $712.80 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $874.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.