$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

