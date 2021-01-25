Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.62 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

