SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $575,567.17 and approximately $31.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.