Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $8.15. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 16,198 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JE. CIBC cut their price target on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.99.

The stock has a market cap of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $4,526,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,750,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

