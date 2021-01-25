Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.40. Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 9,366 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

