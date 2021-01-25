Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.86. Minor International Public shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57.

About Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of March 5, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in approximately 26 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Bonchon, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, Riverside, and Benihana brands.

