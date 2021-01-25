Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.16

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 3081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

