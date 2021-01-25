Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.69

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 1261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,192,546.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,769 shares of company stock worth $24,050,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 158,799 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

