Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 48300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNVGY. Bank of America raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

