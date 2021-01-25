Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.09

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

