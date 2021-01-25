Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $601.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $588.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $606.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

IEX stock opened at $196.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.29. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 185.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in IDEX by 59.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 22.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 373,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.