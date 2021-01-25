Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,203,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

