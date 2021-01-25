Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

