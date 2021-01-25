(EQ.TO) (TSE:EQ) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

(EQ.TO) (TSE:EQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.00.
Separately, eResearch set a C$2.00 price objective on (EQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
(EQ.TO) Company Profile
