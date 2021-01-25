Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

