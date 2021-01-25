Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$65.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$57.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.09. Metro Inc. has a 12-month low of C$49.03 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.6700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

