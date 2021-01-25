Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 104.24% from the stock’s previous close.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $851.79 million, a PE ratio of -254.95 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

