Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0801 on Major Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,985.82 and approximately $33.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00124324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00260637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036689 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.