FLO (FLO) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One FLO token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $45,103.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

