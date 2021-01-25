Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.50 Million

Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report $527.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.00 million to $528.00 million. H&R Block reported sales of $519.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H&R Block by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

