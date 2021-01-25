SALT (SALT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $79,729.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and $79,729.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00737484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.90 or 0.04145798 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016756 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SALTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.