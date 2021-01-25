Golem Market Cap Reaches $120.51 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $120.51 million and $2.25 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00737484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.90 or 0.04145798 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

