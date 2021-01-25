$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDA opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

