Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.42. Motus GI shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 11,264 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540 in the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

