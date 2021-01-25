Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ObsEva (OBSV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV):

1/12/2021 – ObsEva had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

1/12/2021 – ObsEva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ObsEva had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ObsEva SA alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.